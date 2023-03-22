The Passing Of Master Trooper James R. Bailey

The Allen County Board of Commissioners was saddened to learn about the death of Indiana State Police Master Trooper James R. Bailey, who fell in the line of duty March 3, 2023. The Commissioners recognize the dangerous job our local and state law enforcement officers face every day and are grateful for Trooper Bailey’s 17 years of service as a state trooper.

Commissioners Beck, Brown, and Peters extend their condolences to the family of Trooper Bailey, his wife, and children, while also remembering his Indiana State Police family. The Allen County Commissioners will continue to keep them all in their thoughts and prayers and invite the community to do so as well.

The Indiana State Police have set up an official memorial fund to honor Master Trooper James R. Bailey.