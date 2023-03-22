Ronald Alan Sorg, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Lutheran Hospital. Ronald was born March 18, 1946 in Fort Wayne, son to the late Delbert and Dwaine (Muldoon) Sorg. He was a graduate of Bishop Luers High School and worked for numerous businesses throughout his life: working in his younger years as a construction contractor, then owning and operating Custom Sewer Service, as well as having been a dump truck driver at Cornerstone Trucking, and working at Indiana Auto Auction. Surviving are his wife, Sandra Sorg; children, Jeffery (Beth – Deceased) Sorg, Michelle (Charles) Komarck, and Aaron (Deborah) Sorg; grandchildren, Tiffany, Heather, Brandon, and Madison; and great grandchildren, James and Addilyn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Sorg. The family is planning a celebration of Ronald’s life at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Sorg family.