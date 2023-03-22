Seeking Household Furniture & Item Donations

In partnership with the Mustard Seed Furniture Bank and 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, we will be coordinating 3 special donations days to RESTOCK THE SEED in Partnership with 3Rivers!

Thursday, March 16, 10 am – 4 pm, Donation Drop-Off at the Mustard Seed

Friday, March 17, 10 am – 4 pm, Donation Drop Off AND Pre-Scheduled Truck Pick-Ups**

Saturday, March 18, 8 am – Noon, Donation Drop Off AND Pre-Scheduled Truck Pick-Ups**

**Pre-Scheduled Truck Pick-Ups: 3Rivers volunteers will be out in trucks to pick-up large furniture donations with pre-scheduled reservations for Friday and Saturday, March 17th and 18th. To learn more, please call: 260-471-5802 x103 and leave a message.

All donations need to be clean, in working order and free of any rips, tears, stains, animal hair and cigarette burns. The staff and volunteers have the right to decline an item(s).

We ask that no items be left outside for Mother Nature to destroy. The Mustard Seed remains open Monday – Friday from 10 am – 4 pm for donation drop-offs.

Why the need for this special event?

Due to limited staffing, the Mustard Seed Furniture Bank truck has only had limited pick-ups since last fall. Seeing the need, 3Rivers staff and leadership came on board for these special days, to volunteer with the staff of the Mustard Seed to restock this locally supported non-profit agency.

Items accepted:

Basic Couch/ Sofa/ Loveseats

Living Room Chairs, Rockers &/ or Recliners

End &/ or Coffee Tables

Dining/ Kitchen Tables with or without Chairs

Lamps – table &/ or floor

Standard Size Mattresses and Foundations

Dressers and Shelving Units

Bed Size Blankets & Sheet Sets

Basic Kitchenware especially:

Bath & Kitchen Towels

Pots, Pans & Skillets

Basic Counter-Top Appliances – can openers, hand mixers, crock pots & toasters

A list of items accepted and also declined, visit www.mustardseedfortwayne.com