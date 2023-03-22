YWCA Hosts Film Screening Of ‘The Color Of Care’

YWCA Northeast Indiana will be hosting a free screening of The Color of Care on March 28th, 2023, as an event leading up to their 2nd Annual Race Against Racism 5K Walk/Run on April 29, 2023, and you are invited! The Race Against Racism, powered by AEP Foundation & Indiana Michigan Power, is a family-friendly fundraiser for YWCA’s racial justice efforts, which includes community events that promote racial justice through engaging conversations, learning opportunities, and collaboration with local organizations. This year the chip-timed 5K will focus on building equitable health through education on the intersection of race and health disparities. Participants will receive a couch to 5K guide to prepare for the event, educational resources, and engagement about how to advocate for equitable health.

Building a more just and equitable community takes all of us, so YWCA is proud to offer a new Team option, where participants can raise donations on behalf of their organization or team. All participants are encouraged to invite friends and family to run, walk, and move towards a better, more just community for all!

In addition to the 5K, community healthcare organizations will also be present at the event to offer materials and speak to the many resources available so that everyone can strive for a healthy lifestyle. The event will include many educational opportunities and be a great place for those interested in working to end racism to network together. Visit ywcanein.org/5k to learn more and register today!

Leading up to the Race Against Racism 5K, YWCA will be hosting a free screening and conversation on The Color of Care at Indiana Tech in The Magee-O’Connor Theater on March 28th. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the screening will begin at 6:45 p.m.

The Color of Care chronicles how people of color suffer from systemically substandard healthcare. COVID-19 exposed what they have long understood and lived: they do not receive the same level of care. Produced by Ms. Winfrey’s Harpo Productions and directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director Yance Ford, the film traces the origins of racial health disparities to practices that began during slavery and continue today. Using moving personal testimony, expert interviews, and disturbing data the film reveals the impact of racism on health, serving as an urgent warning of what must be done to save lives.

Stay after the viewing for a brief discussion about the movies and health disparities in our community. For more information, please visit ywcanein.org/the-color-of-care-film-screening/

The 2nd Annual Race Against Racism 5K Walk/Run, a chip timed race will take place at PFW on Saturday, April 29 with a 10:00 a.m. start time.

Early-bird registration is $30/adult, $20/student, and $10/children ages 14 and under (strollers go free). Registration for adults and students includes an adult-size T-shirt. The course is wheelchair accessible and we invite people of all abilities to attend. Early-bird pricing ends on April 1, so register soon! Last date to register and guarantee a T-shirt is Thursday, April 14. Day-of registration will also be available. Packet pickup for all runners will start at 9:00 a.m. the day of the event. To register, visit ywcanein.org/5k.

YWCA Northeast Indiana’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. YWCA serves individuals and families affected by domestic violence, substance use disorder, and sexual assault in six northeastern Indiana counties. YWCA Northeast Indiana also offers educational programming about diversity and healthy relationships, operates a boutique that suits women with low income for job interviews, and participates in racial justice initiatives.

For more information on YWCA Northeast Indiana’s services, please visit www.ywcanein.org.