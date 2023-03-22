Spring Worship & Events

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

SERVICE STREAMED LIVE

View on Facebook or website.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Website: holyscripturefw.org

LENTEN SERVICES – HIS FINAL STEPS

When: Wednesday Evenings @ 7:00 PM March 22 – 29

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Facebook Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

EXERCISE CLASSES

When: Chair Yoga Mon & Fri 11am; Cardio Tone Mon 5pm/Thur 6pm; Yoga Tue 6pm beginning Sept 6

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Cost: $5 per session

EUCHRE IN THE CAFE

When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Why: Enjoy a friendly game of Euchre with great food, fellowship & fun!

Add’l: Come early before cafe closes (1pm) to purchase your favorite beverage.

Cost: Free

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

EASTER JAM

When: March 31 at 6 PM

Where: 1212 Lwr Huntington

Add’l: Get ready for an EGG-stra special Easter Jam 2023 – a party big enough for the whole family! We’re hosting an event for your family to experience together, where you’ll sing songs, play crazy games, laugh until your sides hurt, and hear an Easter story told in a way that engages every age. We truly cannot wait to experience Easter Jam with you! This is a free event and open to the community! Stay after for an egg hunt for the kids, snacks, trivia, and a photo booth!

Cost: FREE

Contact: 260-747-1531

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 7-9pm

Where:1500 Lwr Huntington Rd

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am

Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area

Add’l: We are here to help and serve.

We are always looking for volunteers to join our team!

Contact: The Church Office at 260-747-7424

WAYNEDALE UNITED WOMEN IN FAITH

Invite you to attend “A Day of Growth Spiritual Retreat”

Saturday, March 25, 2023 9:00am – 1:00pm

‘TWO WOMEN OF THE BIBLE’Speaker: Rev. Christi Murray

At Waynedale United Methodist Church

Cost $20.00 includes lunch; or $7:00 – no lunch included

Reservation deadline” Monday, March 20, 2023

Make checks payable to: Waynedale United Methodist Women

Mail to: Debbie Bryant, 9005 Greenmeadow Dr. New Haven, 46774

Or phone: 260-403-3995 for information.

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

