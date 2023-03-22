Spring Worship & Events
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
SERVICE STREAMED LIVE
View on Facebook or website.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Website: holyscripturefw.org
LENTEN SERVICES – HIS FINAL STEPS
When: Wednesday Evenings @ 7:00 PM March 22 – 29
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Facebook Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
EXERCISE CLASSES
When: Chair Yoga Mon & Fri 11am; Cardio Tone Mon 5pm/Thur 6pm; Yoga Tue 6pm beginning Sept 6
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Cost: $5 per session
EUCHRE IN THE CAFE
When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Why: Enjoy a friendly game of Euchre with great food, fellowship & fun!
Add’l: Come early before cafe closes (1pm) to purchase your favorite beverage.
Cost: Free
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
EASTER JAM
When: March 31 at 6 PM
Where: 1212 Lwr Huntington
Add’l: Get ready for an EGG-stra special Easter Jam 2023 – a party big enough for the whole family! We’re hosting an event for your family to experience together, where you’ll sing songs, play crazy games, laugh until your sides hurt, and hear an Easter story told in a way that engages every age. We truly cannot wait to experience Easter Jam with you! This is a free event and open to the community! Stay after for an egg hunt for the kids, snacks, trivia, and a photo booth!
Cost: FREE
Contact: 260-747-1531
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 7-9pm
Where:1500 Lwr Huntington Rd
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am
Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area
Add’l: We are here to help and serve.
We are always looking for volunteers to join our team!
Contact: The Church Office at 260-747-7424
WAYNEDALE UNITED WOMEN IN FAITH
Invite you to attend “A Day of Growth Spiritual Retreat”
Saturday, March 25, 2023 9:00am – 1:00pm
‘TWO WOMEN OF THE BIBLE’Speaker: Rev. Christi Murray
At Waynedale United Methodist Church
Cost $20.00 includes lunch; or $7:00 – no lunch included
Reservation deadline” Monday, March 20, 2023
Make checks payable to: Waynedale United Methodist Women
Mail to: Debbie Bryant, 9005 Greenmeadow Dr. New Haven, 46774
Or phone: 260-403-3995 for information.
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
