“The Hopper” Mobile Outreach Launches

Healthier Moms and Babies launched The Hopper, its mobile outreach vehicle, to provide resources and education to more families in Northeast Indiana. The Hopper is made possible thanks to the generous support of Dar Richardson and CareSource Foundation.

“At Healthier Moms and Babies, we care about being the right resource, for the right person, at the right time,” said Paige Wilkins, Executive Director. “Because of The Hopper, we will be able to deepen our impact in our community, and meet families where they are physically, to serve them mentally and emotionally.”

The Hopper will provide families with baby supplies, such as diapers, as well as connections to programming opportunities. Other supplies may be available but are not guaranteed. The mobile outreach unit will travel our community according to a schedule that is posted on our website. The Hopper may also be seen at events throughout our community.

All Northeast Indiana families in need are welcome to participate. Families must sign up in advance to visit The Hopper.

Families can learn more, view the schedule and sign up at www.healthiermomsandbabies.org/mobile-outreach

Healthier Moms and Babies provides programs, resources and education to Northern Indiana’s most vulnerable families with the goal of reducing infant mortality and improving the outcome of pregnancies in our community.

Visit HealthierMomsAndBabies.org for more information.