Avril Elizabeth Drake, 84

Avril Elizabeth Drake, age 84 of Huntington, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. She was born on April 1, 1938 in Sandycove, Ireland the daughter of the late Robert and Anne (Harding) Bailey.

Avril’s formative years were spent as a resident of the Smyly Homes of Dublin, Ireland. She was a member of the English Club and the Knitting Club she was also an avid walker, hiker and gardener. Avril was an accomplished nurse and midwife in the United Kingdom prior to immigrating to the United Sates and attaining her citizenship. After many years working in the Labor and Delivery Department at Parkview Hospital she retired in 2002.

She is survived by two daughters, Dawn Fisher and Rebecca Bailey; a brother Ronald Bailey (United Kingdom), and three grandchildren, Æon Fisher, Ara Fisher and Mithra Fisher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Anne Bailey; husband, Royce Traughber; three brothers, Ivor, Rev. Alan, and Terry Bailey.

Memorial donations Humane Fort Wayne humanefw.org.

Celebration of Life plans have not been finalized.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mccombandsons.com for the Drake family.