Over 1,000 Shamrocks Found!

The community came alive after a dreary winter as community members raced around Waynedale during the week leading up to St. Patrick’s Day in search of shamrocks. Over just 5 days, more than 1,000 shamrocks were found in the first-time event, the “Waynedale Shamrock Search!”

The primary motivation for this event was to help people explore the Waynedale community as well as to visit businesses they might not realize were even there. Post event, there were many people who called in to The Waynedale News to offer their thanks to the committee because they had such a fun time and asked if they can encourage the group to organize another event like it. Many commented that they enjoyed trying new things while visiting businesses they’ve seen but have never stopped into.

Participants of the event were tasked with solving clues that in turn lead to local businesses. And, if they got the answer correct, they were given a shamrock at that location. The shamrocks were redeemable at the Waynedale Library for an immediate prize of a free shamrock cookie made by Hello Sunshine Bakery or a personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut. Each shamrock was also a raffle ticket for numerous local prizes donated by area businesses. Nine prize packages were up for grabs, of over $1,000 in total.

Throughout the week, participating businesses offered St. Patrick’s Day themed free prizes and specials on their products and services to entice guests to try their services while they were there. To name a few; Elevate Energy offered discounted shakes, energy drink, coffee, and small drinks. Hello Sunshine Bakery offered free samples. American Legion Post 241 gave those who stopped in a free drink token and a discounted meal voucher. Legacy HVAC offered furnace filters at a BOGO rate and a free coffee mug, magnet, and a discounted service coupon. Kingston Residence handed out free giftbags, complete with a travel mug.

Needless to say, organizers say although there were a few small hiccups to be corrected in the future, they were very satisfied with the amount of resident and business participation in the event and that they plan to add it to their yearly schedule of community enhancing events. If you can’t wait for next year, next up is their summer event, “Shop Waynedale,” which is similarly scavenger hunt themed. This group also organizes “Waynedale Treats & Trails Fall Festival,” which debuted last year, as well as the staple Christmas event, “Santa’s Waynedale Trolley Tour.”

This year’s event committee consisted of Event Chair, Camille Garrison, Alex Cornwell of The Waynedale News, Amanda Vance of the Waynedale Library (ACPL), Bryce Hill of Hill’s Meat Market, Tyler Lyons of 1st Source Bank, Amanda Craig of Kingston Residence, Marissa Carroll of Promedica, Justin Woodward, and Erin Floyd.

Organizers would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who participated and/ or donated to the Waynedale Shamrock Search, the Waynedale Library (ACPL), as well as overall sponsors: Hill’s Meat Market, Kington Residence, Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning, ProMedica Hospice, The Waynedale News, Copy Solutions, and Robinson Family Eyecare Clinic.

If you were playing at home, but never made it out to find shamrocks, answers to the clues will be available on The Waynedale News website waynedalenews.com and posted in the Facebook event.