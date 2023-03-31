Find Out About Area Volunteer Opportunities at Expo

Volunteer Center will host its annual “Get Connected Volunteer Expo” on Thursday, April 27th from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Glenbrook Square Mall, 4201 Coldwater Road, in the lower level near the food court.

The Volunteer Expo offers an excellent opportunity for current volunteers or those interested in learning more about volunteering in the Fort Wayne community, to meet with area non-profits and civic based organizations. Attendees will speak directly with agency representatives, learn about their missions, goals and current volunteer needs all in one convenient location. Prospects for volunteering from home will also be available. As of this date, 40 organizations plan to be in attendance.

Attendees are encouraged to register at the event to receive a treat bag and be entered for a chance to win gift cards from local restaurants.

Executive Director Ani Etter states, “Volunteering offers many benefits, opening the doors to meeting new people, learning new skills and creating social connections, all while having fun and helping others. There is a perfect volunteer opportunity waiting for you. Don’t be left out! Come and find your perfect match at the Expo!”

Volunteer Center is a non-profit agency that connects volunteers with local community organizations that are in need of help. Their Signature Programs such as Coats for Kids, VITA Tax Assistance and the I CAN Service Team address critical disparities affecting low to moderate income households and the most vulnerable in our community.