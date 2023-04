Heckmans Celebrate 5 Generations

Congratulations to the 5 Generations of Heckman men. (l-r) Maxton Allen Heckman, 1 year old, Justin Ryan Heckman, Taylor Maurice Heckman, Todd Alan Heckman, and Terry Lee Heckman. In front is Maurice Frederick Heckman, 95 years old.

