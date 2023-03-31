A group of concerned citizens have organized a community bike ride in support of active transportation on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM beginning at Electric Works. This citizen-led movement aims to support stronger active transportation in the city of Fort Wayne. The group hopes to bring awareness to active transportation options and push local officials to invest in more, and safer, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure in the downtown area.

Active transportation is human-powered mobility, such as biking, walking, or rolling. Bicycles, electric bikes, wheelchairs, scooters, and walking are all considered forms of active transportation.

The community is invited to participate. The ride will begin at Electric Works in front of Building 22 (Union Street Market). The ride will take individuals downtown to The Landing and then return to Electric Works. Participants will utilize existing pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure as it has been designed to promote active transportation options.

Following the ride, participants are invited to participate in an informal discussion at Union Street Market at Electric Works about opportunities for infrastructure improvements and advocate to city planners and elected officials.

As a citizen-led movement, participation is at your own risk. It is the responsibility of each individual to obey traffic laws and maintain their personal safety. Events are subject to cancellation due to weather. Find event status on the Facebook event page.

The group intends to host monthly rides through the summer on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 2:00 PM. For those unable to attend, stay tuned to the Three Rivers Active Streets Facebook page to stay up-to-date on upcoming events and find calls to action for advocacy you can do from home. The group encourages citizens to contact city and elected officials to advocate for pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure improvements.