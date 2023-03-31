Indiana Lupis Foundation Chapter Closes ~ Letter To The Editor

Over recent weeks, the board of directors for the Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter, has been meeting to determine the Chapter’s future and the best way to serve our constituents. Our goal has always been to be good stewards of our donor dollars while providing constituents with critically important support and services. In an effort to maximize cost efficiency and effectiveness and fully leverage the services offered through the national office of the Lupus Foundation of America, the board of directors of the Indiana Chapter has made the difficult decision to close the Indiana Chapter immediately and fully leverage the services offered through the national office of the Lupus Foundation of America.

While the Indiana Chapter is closing, the Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to accelerate lupus research, find new means for managing disease, and serve all constituents by providing support, education, and resources for all people with lupus and their families.

The Lupus Foundation of America will continue to provide service for our Indiana lupus community. Expect to see more detailed communication from the national office over the course of the next few weeks.

As a person who is impacted by this devastating disease, I am grateful for the work of the Lupus Foundation of America and support the Foundation’s ongoing work to improve the lives of all people impacted by lupus.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please reach out to Jeanine Smith at the Foundation’s national office. Janine can be reached at smithj@lupus.org.

Sincerely yours,

Lindsey Monroe, Vice Chair and Acting Board Chair