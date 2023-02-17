Saturday, March 4, 2023
Happy Anniversary To The Sowards

The Waynedale News Staff

Neil and Diana Sowards are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on February 2, 1963. Neil is a retired minister and business owner. Diana is a retired nurse. They have two children, David Sowards of Fort Wayne, and Rinda Batenich of Orlando. They have one grandson, Dillon Batenich of Orlando.

