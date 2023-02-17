Happy Anniversary To The Sowards
Neil and Diana Sowards are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on February 2, 1963. Neil is a retired minister and business owner. Diana is a retired nurse. They have two children, David Sowards of Fort Wayne, and Rinda Batenich of Orlando. They have one grandson, Dillon Batenich of Orlando.
