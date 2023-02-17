Saturday, March 4, 2023
Local 4-H Club Kicks Off Their New Year With Service Project

The Waynedale News Staff

The Southwest Stewards 4-H Club of Allen County met on January 29th for their first meeting of their new year. This gathering included the usual business meeting, a recycling project workshop, and a member demonstration focusing on photography. It was an eventful afternoon, but also included one more item. This club has begun a very important service project that will span over the next six months. A canned food drive has been initiated and will serve The Franciscan Center located on Maple Grove in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Every month this club will meet and continue to contribute to this food drive with members donating items they collect between each meeting. This drive will conclude in June at their year-end celebration and every item will then be personally delivered to The Franciscan Center. This club meets monthly in the southwest area of Fort Wayne. Please reach out to the Purdue Extension Office if interested in joining this club.

