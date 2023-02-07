Precautions & Visitor Restrictions With Rising Respiratory Virus Activity

Public health officials and the local hospital systems want to remind the community about the importance of adhering to visitation policies during heightened respiratory virus activity in Allen County. Cases of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19 and other viruses have risen in recent weeks. Visitation policies aim to curb patient exposure in hospitals while the community is experiencing widespread transmission.

“Health care providers across the country are seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations and cases of serious respiratory viruses, and Allen County has not escaped the trend,” said Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein. “Visitation policies are proactive measures to lessen the effects on hospitals and help stop the spread of disease among some of the most vulnerable in our community.”

Each hospital has network-specific restrictions and recommendations in place to help protect our community and stop the spread of respiratory viruses. They may also have additional or different restrictions in certain areas or specialties. Anyone with questions should contact the hospital they plan to visit before arriving:

• Lutheran: www.lutheranhealth.net/patients-visitors

• Parkview: www.parkview.com/messageboard

With many respiratory illnesses including flu circulating, hospitals across Indiana have reported increased patient caseloads. The state has recorded at least 24 deaths from the flu this season, and the Indiana Department of Health last week announced the state’s first pediatric flu death of the season.

In addition to adhering to the restrictions, the Department of Health urges Allen County residents to do the following to minimize transmission or respiratory viruses: