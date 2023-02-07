Community Is Our Love Language

With Valentine’s Day coming up, it is the season for showing love. Here at The Waynedale News, we simply wanted to take a moment to tell you how much we love you as a reader!

When you love something, you give it your all to support and make that thing the best it can be. For us, that thing is the Waynedale Community. With loving heartful intent, our staff works hard to choose the most interesting and positive stories to share with you each edition. With the newspaper, we applaud organizations and people doing great things in the area and we try our best to include resources to help inform people who may be in need. And, best yet, our entire newspaper is free to everyone to read, learn, and enjoy articles written by local writers from throughout the area. We believe that everyone should have access to news, not just those who can afford to subscribe!

In a world where negative news is everywhere, we are proud to be that positive light in your day to put a little more pep in your step. It’s not easy to fund, write, print, and deliver the newspaper as we have for the past 90 years, but our community-loving staff, writers, and delivery couriers give it their all to make it happen for you!

With so many publications in Fort Wayne recently closing their doors or limiting their services, we are so thankful to stand tall as an independent voice and the largest independent community newspaper in Fort Wayne. It truly says something that our all-positive newspaper is packed with ads and is read cover-to-cover by tens of thousands of readers during a time that negative news takes the headlines for other media organizations. We believe news should be from the heart, positive, locally focused, and inclusive to all creeds of life. The advertisers and donors who support us and believe in our mission are also key to the continuing the success of the newspaper.

But our love for the community doesn’t stop when every newspaper has been delivered. Our newspaper serves as a community hub to lead, support, and organize many events, improvement projects, as well as business and residential groups in the area. It often occurs to us that our limited budget only allows us to donate our knowledge, resources, and time although we would like to give so much more. For us however, heartfully donating our time is the most meaningful thing we can do, since time is the one thing that you can’t ever get back.

This Valentine’s Day, we are proud to present our latest edition to you as our gift, as we will continue to do throughout the year or for as long as we sustainably can. If you would like to help us in our community-minded mission, please support our advertisers and remember that we accept donations to keep the good news printing! We accept checks to 2505 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46809. But you can also donate and see all of our community work on waynedalenews.com/community

Sending love from all of us at The Waynedale News!