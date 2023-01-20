Lamb Receives Award From Indiana Park & Recreation Assoc.

A Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department manager was honored at the IPRA Awards of Excellence ceremony as a part of the Indiana Park and Recreation Association conference on November 16.

Eden Lamb received the IPRA Young Professional Award for 2021 which is presented to a current parks and recreation professional who exhibits the attributes of an emerging leader, as displayed through their initiative, innovation, and contributions to the park and recreation field. Recipients of this award possess a record of career advancement, engage in professional and/or community organizations, and demonstrate outstanding service to their agency. Lamb was recognized for her work to expand programming and high-quality events and recreational opportunities at Salomon Farm Park, Lindenwood Nature Preserve, the Sweet Breeze Canal Boat, Johnny Appleseed Campground, Hurshtown Reservoir and three popular day camps along with her dedication to furthering the mission of parks and the outdoor recreation community by serving on a number of local boards and committees.

“Eden has a passion for her community and for outdoor recreation,” said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “These qualities have already led to much success in her career, and she is sure to continue to make major impacts in the quality of life for our community members and visitors to Fort Wayne as they enjoy the programs she oversees.”

The Indiana Park & Recreation Association Awards of Excellence recognize those throughout Indiana who embody vision, dedication and excellence in parks and recreation. These awards highlight the efforts that transcend everyday standards to make a difference and improve the quality of life in our Indiana communities. IPRA award winners include park and recreation professionals, organizations, agencies and volunteers. Projects must have been completed between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, to be eligible.