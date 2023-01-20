Savor Fort Wayne Ends Soon!

Taste the best cuisine the city has to offer during the 12 days of dining deals this January! Savor Fort Wayne Restaurant Week started this past Wednesday, January 18, and runs for 12 days, through January 29. During this time, over 70 Fort Wayne restaurants will be offering special menu items and three-course meals at value-prices for customers to enjoy. Many of which you can only find during this special event. Multiple restaurants will be offering outdoor dining and carry out options as well. Participating Fort Wayne area restaurants will feature specially crafted menus including appetizers, salads, steaks, sandwiches, seafood, pasta, ethnic delights, dessert and more in addition to vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options. Visit Fort Wayne is proud to produce this event, knowing that restaurants need our support now more than ever. Find menus and plan your 12 days of dining at SavorFortWayne.com