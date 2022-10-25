John Greenwood Hoppe, 98, of Salisbury, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Born Aug. 16, 1924, in Dewey, Oklahoma, he was a son of the late Fannie Greenwood Hoppe and John D.A. Hoppe. He graduated from Lamar Union High School in Colorado. He was awarded a Bronze Star while serving in the U.S. Army during World War II and later attained the rank of Lt. Colonel in the Air Force Reserves. John earned a B.S. degree from Texas Technological College and a M.B.A. from Indiana University. He worked as an Industrial Engineer for General Electric Company. John was a member of First United Methodist Church and Kiwanis Club. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity. John participated with his children in Y.M.C.A. Indian Guides, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts. His interests included hiking, reading, square dancing, gardening, and playing bridge. John’s favorite scripture was “as for me and my house, we will serve the lord” Joshua 24:15. Surviving are his sons, Dr. John Foy Hoppe of Hazard, Ky., and Bruce L. Hoppe of Cleveland, Ohio; daughters, Marsha Barr (Martin) of LaPorte, Ind., and Nita Matuska (Mark) of Fort Wayne; sisters, Audene (Malcolm) Trueblood of Laramie, Wyo., Opal Mary Hoppe of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Patricia (Connley) Hale of Cheyenne, Wyo.; grandchildren, Tonya Barr (Edward) Treble, Evan Barr and Landon (Jennifer) Matuska; and great-grandchildren Laymen and Makyah Matuska. He was preceded in death by wife of 60 years, Narcidel Pennington Hoppe; sister, Lucille “Speed” Hoppe; brother, Oliver “Buddy” Hoppe; and infant granddaughters, Lacy Lynn and Tracy Gwen Matuska. A Funeral service was held on Sept. 29, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, in Salisbury, where the family received friends and held a reception in the church fellowship hall. The Rev. Dr. Mark Conforti officiating. Burial was on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the U.S. National Cemetery, Statesville Blvd. Memorials may be given to First U.M.C., 217 South Church St., Salisbury, NC 28144; or Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1914, Salisbury, NC 28145. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com