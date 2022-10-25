Erin’s House ‘Wine For The Spirit’ Raises $440,000

Erin’s House for Grieving Children hosted their 17th annual Wine for the Spirit fundraising gala on Friday, October 14 at its new location of PUNCH Films in downtown Fort Wayne. This year’s event set a record raising $440,000 to directly support the mission of Erin’s House.

“Each year, we are humbled by the generosity of our guests and our community as a whole. Erin’s House wouldn’t be where it is today without all our supporters. We are extremely grateful,” stated Erin’s House Executive Director, Debbie Meyer.

This gala showcased exquisite wine and cuisine contributed by local restaurants and distributors along with exceptional live auction items. For those not at the event, the community was invited to browse and bid in the online silent auction from October 12-14 that showcased over 100 packages from exclusive getaways, unique experiences, and local treats.

The funds raised during Wine for the Spirit enable Erin’s House for Grieving Children to provide support services for children, teens, and their families who have experienced a death. Families are never charged for services thanks to the generosity of the regional community.

Erin’s House would like to extend a special thank you to Premier Sponsors: Elks Lodge #155 and Indiana Spine Group.

At Erin’s House, we know that grief can cause children and teens to feel isolated and different from their peers. We provide them with a safe space that promotes a sense of belonging and encourages healing.

For 29 years, Erin’s House for Grieving Children has delivered programs to help support grieving youth in our regional community. To date, the organization has served more than 28,000 individuals throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. All Erin’s House services are offered at no cost to families.

To learn more about Erin’s House services or how you can help, call 260.423.2466 or visit ErinsHouse.org