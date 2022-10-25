“Are You Okay? Are You Alright? Somebody Call 911, & Get The AED!” ~ Voice Of The Township

That’s what you call out before starting CPR on a person in trouble with cardiac arrest, according to Wayne Kelly with EMS Safety who led the certification course we recently received. Mr. Kelly held two training sessions on Friday, October 14 to certify our entire staff in CPR. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure consisting of chest compressions, often combined with breathing assistance, that is intended to keep oxygen coming to the brain of a person who is in cardiac arrest until emergency responders can arrive and take further measures to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing. It is recommended for those who are unresponsive with no breathing or abnormal breathing.

Instructor, Wayne Kelly counts the CPR compressions administered by township staff member, Joseph Mendenhall.

The Wayne Township staff regularly receives first aid training, CPR certification and training in the use of the AED machines we have on site for such emergencies. According to the American Heart Association “an automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses the life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias of ventricular fibrillations (VF) and pulseless ventricular tachycardia and is able to treat them through defibrillations, the application of electricity which stops the arrhythmia, allowing the heart to re-establish an effective rhythm.” In layman’s terms, it shocks the heart back to life. The AED can be used by anyone who has gone through a simple training on the machine, and it can keep someone alive until medical professionals arrive.

On Tuesday, October 11, the Aboite Fire Department dispatched an emergency crew to Summit Middle School for an unconscious party with CPR in progress. The paramedics arrived within minutes of receiving the call. A school nurse was with the patient when she went unresponsive, and that nurse immediately notified 911, started CPR and applied the AED the school had on the premises. She was able to shock the patient and within minutes the patient had a pulse and was awake but still in critical condition.

On Thursday, October 13, the department wrote “Today the Aboite Fire Department recognizes the nurse’s quick thinking and how she, without hesitation, started CPR and applied the AED. Due to her heroic actions, she saved the patient’s life. She was awarded a CPR pin and a Cardiac Arrest SAVE pin. We also want to thank everyone else who were there and helped out. You all made a difference in this person’s life.”

We at the Wayne Township Trustee Office wish to join in congratulating nurse Katie at Summit Middle School. While she is a trained medical provider, the steps she took to save a life are also available to others who take the training and can provide help to someone in a life-threatening situation.