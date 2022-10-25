Eleanor June Grile, 83 passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital. She was the beloved wife of John and was his steady rock in their 63 years of marriage. Eleanor took on many roles in her lifetime as a devoted and dedicated wife, mother (to all), grandmother, and great-grandmother which gave her much happiness and kept her very busy. She was a member of Avalon Missionary Church and was very active with committees, decorations, and choir, as well as developing lasting relationships with her church friends. Her life was always centered around God and her faith was present always with reaching out to everyone with love and support. She was a devoted IU fan and loved going to games. Eleanor is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Rae Ann (Monte) Fortney; son, John Nathan Grile; grandchildren, Nicole Derheimer and Jessica Fortney; great-grandchildren, Devin, Max, and Tyler Derheimer, and Luis Lefferts; sisters, Dorothy (Walter) Love, Nancy (Tim) Reside, and Nina Raines; brothers, Tom (Cheryl) Tracey and Jim (Sandy) Tracey; and sister-in-law, Annette (Lowell) Becker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Dorothy Tracey; sisters, Rose (Bud) Taylor and Linda (Jack) Kirkhoff; and brothers, Lee and Butch Tracey. A funeral service was held at 11:00am Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 West Mill Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777 with visitation one hour prior. Burial followed the service at Elm Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to donor’s choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.