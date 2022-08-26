‘Treats & Trails’ Fall Fest Debuts

Volunteers of the Waynedale Community Improvement Team (WCIT) are working hard to bring new community events to Waynedale and they’re calling on any businesses or non-profit organizations in the area to participate to show their support, a chance to network, and be seen by our community!

Their next event is a free Community Fall Festival, named Treats & Trails, which will be held at the Southwest Conservation Club (5703 Bluffton Rd) on Saturday, October 1st, 1p-4p. This family friendly event will feature a unique walk through the scenic trails in a “Trunk or Treat” format, where children/ families can stop by booths sponsored by local businesses along the trail to collect candy. They estimate there will be around 250 guests who will just love all of Children’s Activities & Games, live Dan Heath Band concert, Food Trucks & Desserts, and more! The afternoon of fun will be free for guests to enjoy, with event costs funded by sponsorships from local businesses.

If you’re a business owner or manager and you’d like to participate, donate, or volunteer there are three options available: Booth Sponsor, Event Managed Booth Sponsor, and Overall Sponsor.

This event will go on Rain or Shine! See more about this event on waynedale.com or search for it on Facebook. For questions or donations please call (260) 206-3583.