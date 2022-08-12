Southgate Plaza Recycling Drop-off Site Closing

Property managers have requested the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) remove the recycling trailers located at Southgate Plaza at 281 Pettit Ave. As a result of the decision by Kellams Properties, Saturday August 13, 2022 will be the last day Allen County residents can recycle their household recyclables including paper, plastic, cardboard, glass, and cans at this location.

ACDEM Director, Tom Fox, shares insight: “Over the past couple of years, our recycling drop-off sites have seen a record amount of material — particularly cardboard. In addition, issues with curbside recycling service in the city (and residents’ frustration with that situation) have turned these sites into targets for illegal dumping. Our contractor’s difficulty in staffing the sites has only added to the challenge. For these reasons, Kellams Enterprises has decided to no longer host this drop-off site. This ends a long association with ACDEM that has benefited the community for many years. In spite of this, there is a continuing need for recycling. With our partner, Republic Services, we are dedicated to finding another location to service this area of Allen County.”

In the meantime, residents can recycle their household items at 2509 E Pontiac Street Fort Wayne, IN 46803. Hours of operation are Monday- Friday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-noon.

In addition, other remaining sites throughout Allen County are available to all residents and often used by those who do not have access to curbside recycling:

Northwest, near 2 Fort Recovery Rd

Leo-Cedarville, 14701 Schwartz Rd

Monroeville, 110 W. South St

For more information about recycling in Allen County, Community Recycling Drop-off locations and the most up-to-date hours of operation, visit the website at acwastewatcher.org and ACDEM’s Facebook page at acwastewatcher.