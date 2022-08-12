Shop Waynedale Returns With Fun To Support Businesses In Our Community!

A group of volunteers in Waynedale are putting up a top prize of $500 to the person or family who most accurately solves a Scavenger Hunt and collects the most Stamps by visiting businesses in the community. There is no purchase necessary to participate, and it’s not limited to just community members, so all are invited to come play. But, there is a catch. The event is only held for 6 days!

The games are part of a weeklong campaign from August 15-20, aptly named “Shop Waynedale” to increase awareness of the Waynedale Community’s storefronts and restaurants. Now a community tradition due to popularity, the initiative came out of the need to support local businesses during the 2020 pandemic shutdowns.

With over 50 businesses participating, organizers are pre-releasing a list of discounts that anyone with a Shop Waynedale Gamebook can use to take advantage of during Shop Waynedale week (August 15-20). This year, the event features free tacos from Taco Bell, free umbrellas from Kingston Residence, and plenty of discounts on locally brewed drinks, up to 50% off purchases at some retailers, signups for giveaways, and more!

“This is always a fun event that our community gets heavily involved in to play. It’s not only fun, but it gives people an opportunity to explore our community’s businesses. Even storefronts that we frequently drive by over time may become part of the landscape. The goal of this event is to put those businesses back at the forefront of peoples mind.” Camille Garrison, Event Co-organizer continues, “We are so thankful for the 50+ businesses who have stepped up to become involved, and many have doubled their participation by also donating prizes for the event. And of course, we love our overall sponsors for going above and beyond to help us, Hill’s Meat Market (3203 Lower Huntington Rd) and Legacy Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning (6502 Bluffton Rd).”

Signs for Shop Waynedale can now be seen at major intersections and are beginning to be set out in front of storefronts in the charming neighborhoods of Waynedale, in Fort Wayne.

To play the games for a chance to win the $500 as well as hundreds of dollars in other local gifts, and to get in on the giveaways and discounts from over 25 local businesses, you will need to get your hands on a “Shop Waynedale” Gamebook. Gamebooks are now available for pickup throughout the community at participating locations as businesses prepare for Waynedale’s big event!

This shop local campaign is organized by volunteers to encourage people to explore Waynedale’s storefronts through two fun challenges and to celebrate the many businesses throughout the community. For more information about this event, please visit waynedale.com/shop-waynedale or find it on Facebook here: www.facebook.com/events/720340429069590

Event Organizers would like to offer a special thank you to Overall Sponsors: Hill’s Meat Market, Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning. Supporting organizations: The Waynedale News, Allen County Public Library, Graphx Direct. And Donors: Blake Aesthetics Family Dentistry, Brookwood Golf Course, The Clock Shoppe, Midwest America FCU, Crazy Pinz, Mike’s Car Wash, Subway, Willow Creek Crossing & Winterset Community Assoc.