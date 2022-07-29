Anthony Animal Clinic Now Women Owned

Dr. Rachel Dass, DVM, and Sarah Kerley, RVT are the new owners of Anthony Animal Clinic. Now a women owned veterinary practice, Dr, Dass, Sarah Kerley, and their staff will be Continuing a 52-year tradition of providing high quality veterinary care for your pets in Southeast Fort Wayne.

Dr. William Kerley opened Anthony Animal Clinic in 1970 after graduating from Purdue University and serving in the Army Veterinary Corp during the Vietnam War.

Sarah Kerley, RVT began working at Anthony Animal Clinic in 2006 after graduating from Colorado Mountain College and working in a mixed animal practice in Wisconsin.

Dr. Dass began working at AAC in 2008 as a Veterinary Technician while studying PreVet at Purdue Fort Wayne (PFW). After graduating from PFW in 2015, she attended Ross University and returned to Anthony Animal Clinic in 2020 after graduating with her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM).

Dr. Rachel Dass says, “As a Fort Wayne native, I’m excited to continue Dr. William Kerley’s legacy of providing quality veterinary care in Southeast Fort Wayne.”

Anthony Animal Clinic is located at 7202 South Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46816. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday 8am-5pm, Saturday 8am-noon. For more information, contact Sarah Kerley at 260.447.1558 or dvm7202@gmail.com