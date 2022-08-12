$ave While Shopping Local During “Shop Waynedale” Week!

Shop Waynedale and local businesses are proud to announce the special discounts & giveaways that will be available during the week of Aug. 15-20 only. Must present a Gamebook to claim. Some limitations may apply, please visit the listed businesses for more details.

1st Source Bank (5719 Bluffton Rd)

Stop In To Enter $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Arby’s (6759 Bluffton Rd)

Free Small Drink w/ Any Purchase (valid 11a-5p)

Club Room (1806 Bluffton Rd)

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Burgers (valid 2p- 6p)

Crescendo Coffee & More (1806 Bluffton Rd)

Buy A Full Price Pastry, Get A Free 12 oz. Black Coffee (valid 7a-10:30a)

Waynedale Hardware (2413 Lwr Huntington Rd)

$5 Off A Purchase Of $25 Or More (excludes propane tank refills)

Elevate Energy (6429 Bluffton Rd)

$1 Off Any Combo

Hair Affair Salon (6200 Bluffton Rd)

20% Off Any Product. Enter To Win A Drawing!

Hello Sunshine Bakery (2610 Lwr Huntington Rd)

50 Cents Off Any Bakery Case Item

It’s Personal Embroidery & Alterations (6110 Bluffton Rd #106)

Buy One Alteration, Get One 50% Off

Kingston Residence (7515 Winchester Rd)

Stop In For A Free Umbrella (M-F 9a-3p)

Landing Zone Coffee Co. (2610 Lwr Huntington Rd)

$1 Off Any Coffee

Legacy HVAC (6502 Bluffton Rd)

Buy One Pleated Filter, Get One Free

Lola’s Café (2801 Lwr Huntington Rd)

50 Cents Off Any Homemade Drink

Nine Mile Restaurant (13398 US Hwy 27 South)

Free Non-Alcoholic Beverage w/ Any Meal

Partner’s 1st (6731 Old Trail Rd)

$50 New Member Signup Bonus

Penguin Point (7303 Winchester Rd)

Get A Free Penguin Buster When You Buy A Philly Steak Sandwich

Pizza Hut (6809 Bluffton Rd)

Large 3 Topping Pizza For $11.99

Reddy’s Bluffton Road Marathon (5850 Bluffton Rd)

Free Any Size Fountain Drink

Rich’s Auto Center (2135 Sandpoint Rd)

Stop In To Enter To Win A Prize Package

Rich’s Café (3411 Lwr Huntington Rd)

Stop In To Enter To Win One Of Two $50 Gift Cards

Sparkle Cleaners (6702 Old Trail Rd)

20% Off Orders Of $25 Or More

Taco Bell (6224 Bluffton Rd)

One Free Taco Coupon (Aug. 17-20 only)

Tazza Café (5991 Bluffton Rd)

$1 Off Any Coffee

The Stand (5200 Bluffton Rd)

Buy 2 Coney Dogs, Get One Free

Top Notch (6800 Bluffton Rd)

Buy One Get One Free (of equal or lesser value)

Walgreen’s (6730 Bluffton Rd)

15% Off Any Purchase (exceptions apply: RX, Cigarettes, Alcohol, Dairy, etc.)

Voors Jewelry (2515 Lwr Huntington Rd)

50% Off Watch Batteries