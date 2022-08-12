$ave While Shopping Local During “Shop Waynedale” Week!
Shop Waynedale and local businesses are proud to announce the special discounts & giveaways that will be available during the week of Aug. 15-20 only. Must present a Gamebook to claim. Some limitations may apply, please visit the listed businesses for more details.
1st Source Bank (5719 Bluffton Rd)
Stop In To Enter $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Arby’s (6759 Bluffton Rd)
Free Small Drink w/ Any Purchase (valid 11a-5p)
Club Room (1806 Bluffton Rd)
Buy One, Get One 50% Off Burgers (valid 2p- 6p)
Crescendo Coffee & More (1806 Bluffton Rd)
Buy A Full Price Pastry, Get A Free 12 oz. Black Coffee (valid 7a-10:30a)
Waynedale Hardware (2413 Lwr Huntington Rd)
$5 Off A Purchase Of $25 Or More (excludes propane tank refills)
Elevate Energy (6429 Bluffton Rd)
$1 Off Any Combo
Hair Affair Salon (6200 Bluffton Rd)
20% Off Any Product. Enter To Win A Drawing!
Hello Sunshine Bakery (2610 Lwr Huntington Rd)
50 Cents Off Any Bakery Case Item
It’s Personal Embroidery & Alterations (6110 Bluffton Rd #106)
Buy One Alteration, Get One 50% Off
Kingston Residence (7515 Winchester Rd)
Stop In For A Free Umbrella (M-F 9a-3p)
Landing Zone Coffee Co. (2610 Lwr Huntington Rd)
$1 Off Any Coffee
Legacy HVAC (6502 Bluffton Rd)
Buy One Pleated Filter, Get One Free
Lola’s Café (2801 Lwr Huntington Rd)
50 Cents Off Any Homemade Drink
Nine Mile Restaurant (13398 US Hwy 27 South)
Free Non-Alcoholic Beverage w/ Any Meal
Partner’s 1st (6731 Old Trail Rd)
$50 New Member Signup Bonus
Penguin Point (7303 Winchester Rd)
Get A Free Penguin Buster When You Buy A Philly Steak Sandwich
Pizza Hut (6809 Bluffton Rd)
Large 3 Topping Pizza For $11.99
Reddy’s Bluffton Road Marathon (5850 Bluffton Rd)
Free Any Size Fountain Drink
Rich’s Auto Center (2135 Sandpoint Rd)
Stop In To Enter To Win A Prize Package
Rich’s Café (3411 Lwr Huntington Rd)
Stop In To Enter To Win One Of Two $50 Gift Cards
Sparkle Cleaners (6702 Old Trail Rd)
20% Off Orders Of $25 Or More
Taco Bell (6224 Bluffton Rd)
One Free Taco Coupon (Aug. 17-20 only)
Tazza Café (5991 Bluffton Rd)
$1 Off Any Coffee
The Stand (5200 Bluffton Rd)
Buy 2 Coney Dogs, Get One Free
Top Notch (6800 Bluffton Rd)
Buy One Get One Free (of equal or lesser value)
Walgreen’s (6730 Bluffton Rd)
15% Off Any Purchase (exceptions apply: RX, Cigarettes, Alcohol, Dairy, etc.)
Voors Jewelry (2515 Lwr Huntington Rd)
50% Off Watch Batteries
