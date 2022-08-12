Take Some, Leave Some Free Produce Stand

The Waynedale News set up a community produce stand last week that has already been seeing quite a bit of visitors, but it’s not what you might think. All the produce is free!

The idea was brought about by Publisher, Alex Cornwell who noticed an abundance of people on social media offering leftover produce from their garden to anyone who would take it.

“In our affluent society, we are firm believers that people/ families should not only never go hungry, but everyone should have access to and enjoy fresh, nutritious food. The “Take Some, Leave Some Produce Stand” is now all set up and ready to go at 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd, The Waynedale News office.” Mr. Cornwell commented. “Please feel free to make use of it by dropping off extra produce or stop by to take some goodies home.”

The stand is open to anyone who would like to donate as well as anyone who would like to come to take produce to enjoy. There is no income or social standing prerequisite to take produce, all are welcome to take, trade or leave produce. The stand is open 24/7, but please follow the instruction sheet when you arrive.