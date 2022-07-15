Winterset Association 4th Of July Parade

Winterset Association held their Annual Independence Day parade on Monday, July 4th. All enjoyed a visit from the local Fire Department along with fresh donuts, juice, and coffee. The parade is a wonderful tradition to celebrate our country’s freedom with Winterset friends and neighbors.

