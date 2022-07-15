Trail Cleanup On The St. Mary’s Pathway

Students from the summer program at Purdue University TRIO Upward Bound Program were happy to assist in a cleanup on the St. Mary’s Pathway near Wayne High School. TRIO Upward Bound is a college-prep program that serves income-eligible high school students, academically at-risk high school students, and/or potential first-generation college students from the following high schools: Wayne, New Tech Academy, South Side, North Side, and New Haven. The mission of the TRIO Upward Bound college preparatory program at Purdue Fort Wayne is to mentor students toward high school graduation and entrance into post-secondary education.