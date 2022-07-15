Hoosier Riverwatch Hosts Volunteer Stream Monitoring Workshop

For those who would like to learn more about the health of local streams and rivers, the Allen County Partnership for Water Quality, Indiana State Department of Agriculture, and St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative are offering a Hoosier Riverwatch volunteer stream monitoring workshop on Sunday August 14.

Hoosier Riverwatch is an Indiana Department of Environmental Resources education program that trains citizen volunteers to assess water quality and monitor the health of rivers and streams.

Through classroom presentations and hands-on testing in local creeks, participants will learn how to complete biological monitoring, chemical assessment, and habitat analysis. After completion of this training, volunteers are certified by Hoosier Riverwatch and can perform stream testing, submit data to the statewide volunteer monitoring database and lead student groups to help monitor local streams. Sampling kits are available on loan from the Allen County Partnership for Water Quality to trained Hoosier Riverwatch volunteers.

The workshop will be held in the Nature Center at Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no fee to attend, but workshop size is limited. Participants should pre-register. To register, contact Jacquelyn Buck at the at Jacquelyn.buck@co.allen.in.us