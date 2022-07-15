Girl Scout Troop Creates Monarch Waystation

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana Junior Troop 54105, comprising six fourth-graders, is proud to announce the installation of a new certified Monarch Waystation at Fox Island County Park as the culmination of their yearlong Take Action Project.

The project, designed to leave a lasting impact on the community it serves, was completely funded by the troop’s almost $6,000 in profits earned in the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program. The troop collectively sold 12,930 packages of cookies.

The troop prepared an area of nearly 1,700 square feet by removing sod, edging and creating a weed barrier for the Waystation. They planted an area of 900 square feet with more than 400 native plants, shrubs and several types of milkweed, necessary for the area to become certified.

The Waystation includes a bench beneath an existing maple tree, certification signage and two interpretive signs that will educate visitors about the importance of pollinator habitat and the Monarch butterfly. The troop also mulched the area, and plans to continue maintenance and watering through the summer.

The troop held a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this summer. The public is invited to visit the new Waystation when Fox Island County Park reopens following cleanup from a damaging June 13 derecho.