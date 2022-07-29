Local Nonprofits Highlight Local Foods & Chef With Workshop

Have you ever felt intimidated by produce at the farmer’s market? Not sure how to prevent your fresh herbs from going bad? Are you stumped on how to prepare produce in a way that actually makes you want to eat it? Local nonprofits, Eco Fest and Northeast Indiana Local Food Network, are offering a workshop to help with all that!

In celebration of Local Foods Week, a promotion NEI Local Foods Network hosts, Eco Fest has partnered with local Chef Aaron Butts to show you how to properly prep, store, and create quick simple recipes using produce from local farms.

The workshop is Sunday, July 31 from 3-4:30 pm at LC Nature Park. The workshop is donation based, and requires pre-registration. To sign up, email ecofestfw@gmail.com Space is limited.

Chef Aaron is a nationally known chef, and pioneer within the Northeast Indiana local food community. He has been recognized twice as a semifinalist for the James Beard “Best Chefs in America” award. Aaron has built lasting relationships with many of our local farmers and artisan food producers to grow, raise and create the ingredients he selects for his seasonal menus.

Local Food Week is a 10-day celebration of Northeast Indiana’s farms, markets, artisan food producers, restaurants, and other businesses & organizations that bring local food from Our Land to Our Tables. The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network launched Local Food Week in 2020 to create an opportunity for our region to visit and connect with those who grow, sell, serve and support the local food we all love. For more information, visit www.neifood.org/news/local-food-week-2022

The mission of Eco Fest is to increase awareness & education about sustainability through events in our community that make sustainability accessible to all.