Celebrating Local Food Week

Northeast Indiana Local Food Network presents the 3rd Annual Local Food Week from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, August 7, 2022. Find out where your food comes from during this 10-day celebration of Northeast Indiana’s farms, markets, artisan food producers, restaurants, and other businesses and organizations that bring local food from our land to our tables. This provides an opportunity for the public to visit and connect with those who grow, sell, serve, and support the local food we all love.

“This year the event has grown tremendously, and we have 30 different farms, businesses and organizations hosting 70 events throughout the region” Janet Katz, Founding Director, explains. “It is 10 days of fun, learning, and delicious food!”

Local farms, businesses, and organizations are hosting tours and events to help us all celebrate our local food community. Most Local Food Week events are free, but many require pre-registration. Plan how you want to celebrate Local Food Week 2022 by checking the detailed listings here: www.neifood.org/news/local-food-week-2022

What: Local Food Week 2022

When: Friday, July 29 – Saturday, August 7

Where: Various farms and businesses throughout the region

neifood.org/news/local-food-week-2022

The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network works to enhance the quality of place in Northeast Indiana by promoting local food culture in the region and supporting local food entrepreneurship. Our mission is to support the growth of a vibrant local food marketplace across Northeast Indiana, by increasing the visibility and economic opportunities for our region’s local food producers and businesses, so they can expand their sales both locally and beyond. More information can be found on www.neifood.org