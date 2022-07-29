Bowen Center’s New CEO Names CFO & COO

When the baton was passed to Bowen Center’s new President/Chief Executive Officer, Rob Ryan, by his predecessor on July 1, 2022, the first thing he did was to realign the organization at the top to help more clearly identify roles and accountability. The largest Community Mental Health Center in Indiana with its primary health clinics and addiction recovery services has gone through a significant period of growth over the last 5 years and Dr. Ryan wanted to ensure the company remained agile.

The change involves two executive team members: Jay Baumgartner, moves from Senior Vice President of Finance to Chief Financial Officer, and Shannon Hannon, formerly Vice President of Healthcare Integration moves to Chief Operations Officer.

Dr. Ryan, who served as Bowen Center’s Senior Vice President of Operations, was named President/CEO by its board of directors with the retirement of Bowen Center’s long-time leader, Kurt Carlson, on June 30, 2022.

“This realignment at the top level will allow us to provide improved internal structure for staff development and match reporting structures typically seen in an integrative care setting,” said Dr. Ryan. “The benefits will include our ability to see more patients and have our clinical leadership at the table as we transform from a top tier mental health center to a top tier integrative care system. Many of the communities we serve will soon have improved access to dentistry, optometry, pharmacy, and of course mental health.”



Bowen Center started as a non-profit Community Mental Health Center in northern Indiana in 1961. The Center now serves the northern and central regions of Indiana treating patients with emotional and behavioral health care, addiction recovery services and offers primary health care clinics in Fort Wayne, Huntington and Warsaw, IN with more locations planned. Bowen Center strives to strengthen its communities and to improve the health and well-being of those it is privileged to serve. For more information visit BowenCenter.org.