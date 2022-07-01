A Message From The Storm Restoration Team – Letter To The Editor

I’ve been on the ground with I&M the past several days, helping to restore power following Monday’s powerful storm which packed winds up to 100 mph. The power is back on for nearly all of the over 41,000 I&M customers affected by the storm. We remain focused on restoring power to the remaining customers as quickly as we can. On behalf of the more than 1,200 men and women who worked tirelessly to get your power back – thank you!

We know you depend on us for power, and we take that responsibility very seriously. From oppressive heat to hazardous road conditions to rough terrain and countless trees, poles and power lines down, we had our work cut out.

The restoration team worked 16-hour shifts in the extreme heat to safely get your power back on as quickly as we could.

After the storm hit, our crews worked to assess the damage and determine what was needed to make repairs. Our forestry team removed downed trees and cleared the way for our line workers to restore power. It was a true team effort! Across the I&M territory, there was widespread damage to our equipment including:

• More than 350 damaged or broken poles

• More than 65 damaged transformers

• More than 700 spans of individual downed wires

Thank you to the entire community for your support as we worked to get your power back on. We know it wasn’t easy to be without electricity, especially with the excessive heat.

As always, we thank you for your patience and kindness. Our community is stronger together and we’re proud to be a part of yours.

Cody C., I&M Storm Restoration Team