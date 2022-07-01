Thursday, July 14, 2022
New Museum Expansion Kick-Off Ceremony

The Waynedale News Staff

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum is under construction on a new 6,000 sq. ft. museum building adjacent to the existing facility at 2122 0’Day Road. The War History Museum and naming rights of the building will be announced on Monday July 4th at 11am. Greg Bedford, Commander of the local organization says “the new museum has been in the works since the beginning of the year. We’re excited about the expansion because quite frankly, we are running out of space in our old museum!”

“An anonymous donor came to us last year and wanted to donate to the project. He is a Korean War Veteran, and we are delighted to share his vision at the ceremony on the 4th of July”, Bedford said. Construction is scheduled to be completed this summer.

The ceremony will start promptly at 11 am with a program and unveiling of the name of the new facility. Lunch and refreshments will be served in the pavilion on the memorial grounds following the announcement. For more information about the project please contact Eric Johnson, 2nd Vice Commander of the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum at 260-438-0726. Normal museum hours are Monday-Thursday-Saturday and Sunday 11am to 4pm.

