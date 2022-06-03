Monday, June 13, 2022
Waynedale Obituaries 

Thomas W. Andrews, 94

Thomas W. Andrews, 94, of Fort Wayne passed away Sunday May 22, 2022.

He was a loving and dedicated husband for 71 years to his deceased wife Dorothy, loving father to his children Diane (Dave) Scheer, Tim (Jody) Andrews, and David Andrews (deceased) and a special grandpa to his grandchildren Alyssa Bailey, Tyler and Korey Andrews. He had a genuine love for God and his family. He had a passion for repairing cars and race cars, and spending time with his family. He owned & operated Office Equipment & Supply.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Waynedale Baptist church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.

