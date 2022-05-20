Downtown Live! Returns With Free Concert Series

Experience live music all summer long with the return of the second annual Downtown Live! concert series, presented by TriCore Logic and Downtown Fort Wayne.

Enjoy live music from talented local musicians and performers every Friday evening on The Landing from 6:00-8:00 p.m., in June, July, and August, in Downtown Fort Wayne.

Dine or shop at one of the many surrounding local businesses or enjoy the summer breeze as you stroll through The Landing during this family-friendly event.

All Downtown Live! events are free and open to the public. Street parking is free after 5:00 p.m.

Downtown Live! was a new program in 2021 that brought live musical entertainment to various locations in Downtown Fort Wayne. This pilot series was incredibly successful, boasting upwards of an estimated $985,000 in total economic impact, with an average of 1,100 attendees on Friday nights.

Additional Downtown Live! events will be hosted on The Landing on Friday, September 2, and October 7.

For more information and a complete list of scheduled performances, please go to DTFWLive.com.

Downtown Live! presented by TriCore Logic and Downtown Fort Wayne is proudly sponsored by Fort Wayne Newspapers, WANE 15, and 97.3 WMEE.