FW Youth Centers Offer Free Summer Programs

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is accepting registrations for free summer programming at four convenient youth centers for children ages 5 to 18 and who are still in school. Summer sessions begin on June 6 and continue through July 29, 2022.

Fun, interactive and engaging programming is provided and includes recreational team sports such as kickball, flag football, baseball and basketball; enrichment such as STEAM projects and self-development; group games such as relay races, Family Feud and charades; as well as arts and crafts. A light breakfast is available plus Fort Wayne Community Schools provides lunch and snacks each day free of charge.

Parents can choose the center and the session for youth to attend; mornings-only, afternoons-only or a full day of programming. Space is limited and registration is available online only at www.fortwayneparks.org. Parents are asked to register each youth separately and choose only one site and one session option. For more information visit the website and select Facilities then Youth Center Programs.

Cooper Community Center, 2300 Clinton Street at Creighton Avenue, 9:00 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

Jennings Recreation Center, 1330 McCulloch Street, 9:00 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

McMillen Park Community Center, 3901 Abbott Street, 9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Weisser Park Center, 802 Eckert Street, 9:00 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

Families are also invited to three FREE Family Fun Nights featuring games, food and activities. These will be held at Jennings Recreation Center on June 22, at 5:30 p.m., at Weisser Park Center on July 20, at 5:30 p.m. and at McMillen Park Center on July 29, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. All Community Youth Centers will be closed the week of July 4-8, 2022. McMillen Park Community Center will be closed on July 4 but will reopen on July 5.

Masks are recommended inside city and park facilities but are no longer required as of March 1, 2022.