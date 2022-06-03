Miami Indian Heritage Days & Historic Lecture Series

The History Center presents Miami Indian Heritage Days, Saturday, June 4th from 1-4 pm at the Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne. Erik Vosteen will present Cookware from Local Clays: Making and Using Replica Native-Style Pottery. Learn about the lasting heritage of the Miami and other regional Native American groups. Local artists, performers and presenters will be featured the first Saturday of the month, May to November.

The Chief Richardville House, or akima pinšiwa awiiki, is recognized as the oldest Native American structure in the Midwest. Admission to Miami Indian Heritage Days includes a guided tour of this National Historic Landmark. Admission for each Saturday event is $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. History Center members and children age 2 and under are free.

On Sunday, June 5, the History Center will conclude the 2021-2022 George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series. “Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne’s First 100 Years and Next 100 Years-Let’s Rise!” will be presented by Brad Little, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. For 100 years, the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne has been a public charitable foundation serving Allen County. From the beginning, the Community Foundation has worked with individuals, families, institutions and companies to make their charitable giving more impactful, meaningful, and long lasting. At the same time, the Community Foundation has fostered effective nonprofits through grants, training, and support. The Community Foundation has also been actively involved in community betterment including Lilly Endowment, Inc’s Community Scholars Program, Regional Cities, Riverfront Development, Electric Works, The Landing, Children’s Health Collaborative, and the Women’s Fund. This has led to the collective impact of nearly $174,583,900 awarded in grants, 1,956 nonprofits who have received funding, and 4,655 donors supporting the causes they care about.

The lecture begins at 2 PM and admission is free to the public. To attend the lecture virtually please contact the History Center in advance at administration@fwhistorycenter.org

All George R. Mather lectures are made possible through the generous support of the Floyd and Betty Lou Lancia Family Foundation and Indiana Humanities.