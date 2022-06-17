Annual Community Diaper Drive

Healthier Moms and Babies kicked off their second annual Community-Wide Diaper Drive Monday, June 6th. Over 70 businesses have committed to being donation sites, both as private, internal donation drives and as public drop sites; by gathering donations of diapers and wipes, Healthier Moms and Babies aims to reduce the diaper need in our community. Diaper need occurs when families cannot afford enough diapers to keep their babies clean, dry, and healthy. It can lead to higher cases of anxiety and depression among moms during and after pregnancy. Healthier Moms and Babies is working to get diapers and wipes to the families that need them most. They offer prenatal and postpartum health education and group support with the mission to reduce infant mortality and improve birth outcomes in Fort Wayne and the surrounding areas.

The Community-wide Diaper Drive is accepting donations of any size or brand of unopened diapers and wipes. These donations are distributed to our vulnerable families in the community. To donate monetarily, you can visit: www.healthiermomsandbabies.org/communitydiaperdrivedonate

To find the public drop site closest to you, please view our full list at: www.healthiermomsandbabies.org/communitydiaperdrive

The Community-wide Diaper Drive is made possible through generous sponsorships. Thank you to our Corporate Sponsors: American Electric Power Foundation, Lutheran Health Network, Enfamil, Fort Wayne Pediatrics, MDwise, Old National Bank, and Women’s Health Advantage. Thank you to our Community Diaper Drive Media Sponsors: Profed Credit Union and Majic 95.1.

Healthier Moms and Babies offers a Healthy Start, Nurse Family Partnership, DadUp fatherhood support, Own Your Journey health education, Cribs for Kids and maternal mental health services to low income, at-risk pregnant women and their families. Nurses and case managers walk side by side our moms and dads, advocating and supporting them every step of the way and beyond. Through these programs, Healthier Moms and Babies aims to reduce infant mortality and improve pregnancy outcomes in Allen County. In the last three years, they have over seen over 800 babies born and conducted 17,000 home visits. Every home visit, safe sleep lesson, pack-n-play, diaper, prenatal education session, and support group meeting are crucial steps in helping the women they serve have the best possible birth outcome.