Black Forest ‘Cat Café’ Celebrates Grand Opening

Black Forest Café owners Julie and Emily Pressler, Animal Care & Control staff, and city officials celebrated the Grand Opening of the café that will have cats from Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control available for adoption.

(l-r) Councilman Geoff Paddock, Animal Care & Control Director Amy-Jo Sites, Black Forest Cat Café Julie Pressler, Black Forest Cat Café Emily Pressler, café staff and shelter staff.

The whimsical German-themed cat café is the first of its kind in Fort Wayne. The mother-daughter duo are hoping to create a relaxing space for people to come enjoy specialty beverages and a variety of pastries; along with the option to visit for an hour in a cozy room with adoptable cats.

“We are so excited to share the joy that cats bring through a unique and fun experience” owners Julie and Emily Pressler said.

Customers can walk in and get a crafted coffee drink sourced from Old Crown. A separate room will house the adoptable cats. Guests can pay $10 for an hour session in the cat room. Guests can plan ahead by booking a time slot to visit the cats online. No reservation is needed to visit the café side of the business.

All the cats at the café are available for adoption through Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. As the largest open access shelter in northeast Indiana, the shelter is often overwhelmed with cats during warmer months.

“We are so excited to partner with Julie and Emily to offer another avenue of adoption for cats in our care,” Animal Care & Control Director Amy-Jo Sites said.

“More cats come through our doors than any other animal and we’re always looking for ways to ensure every healthy, adoptable animal has a positive outcome.

This unique opportunity is a great addition to our life-saving efforts.”

Black Forest Cat Café is located in the JoAnn Plaza at 4716 Coldwater Road. To learn more about the café: blackforestcatcafe.com. To learn more about adopting from Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control visit www.cityoffortwayne.org/adopt/how-to-adopt.html