Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Latest:
The Waynedale News
SpotlightThe Great Outdoors

Great American Cleanup Volunteers In Waynedale

The Waynedale News Staff

On a sunny Saturday, the Waynedale community came alive during the Great American Cleanup. Enthusiastic volunteers were seen tidying up areas like Winchester Road, Bluffton Road, and nearby schools and parks. Their collective efforts not only beautified the neighborhood but also showcased a strong sense of community spirit. It was a truly inspiring day in Waynedale.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff