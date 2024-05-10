Great American Cleanup Volunteers In Waynedale
On a sunny Saturday, the Waynedale community came alive during the Great American Cleanup. Enthusiastic volunteers were seen tidying up areas like Winchester Road, Bluffton Road, and nearby schools and parks. Their collective efforts not only beautified the neighborhood but also showcased a strong sense of community spirit. It was a truly inspiring day in Waynedale.
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
- Little River Wetlands Names New Executive Director - May 10, 2024
- Local Writer Irons Out Devotional Inspired By Mother’s Day Gift - May 10, 2024
- Sharing Plants & Local Food - May 10, 2024