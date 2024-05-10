Little River Wetlands Names New Executive Director Little River Wetlands Project, a local nonprofit focused on wetlands conservation, has named Cammy Sutter as its new Executive Director. Sutter brings decades of experience in nonprofit leadership and fundraising, as well as a passion for land conservation. She most recently served as a board member and Director of Fundraising for Woman Within Central USA, a ...

GEOCachers Help To Cleanup At Veterans’ Memorial Despite a bout of morning showers, a hardy group of about 20 geocachers met at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on O’Day Road on April 28. They came from as far as Indy and Wyoming, MI to work on the Purple Heart Memorial as part of their spring Cache In, Trash Out (CITO) ...

How To Participate In The Parade Joining the Waynedale Memorial Day Parade is a wonderful opportunity to experience and contribute to a community steeped in tradition and camaraderie. This annual event not only serves as a poignant tribute to the sacrifices of veterans but also brings together locals in a vibrant celebration of community spirit. The parade kicks off sharp at 9 ...

Great American Cleanup Volunteers In Waynedale On a sunny Saturday, the Waynedale community came alive during the Great American Cleanup. Enthusiastic volunteers were seen tidying up areas like Winchester Road, Bluffton Road, and nearby schools and parks. Their collective efforts not only beautified the neighborhood but also showcased a strong sense of community spirit. It was a truly inspiring day in ...