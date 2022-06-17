Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel kicked off the 2022 Senior Games at the Community Center. The Senior Games is open to adults age 50 and older in locations all over Fort Wayne. The event will continue through July 7.

Registrations are still being accepted two business days prior to remaining events, and each registration costs $2. Most events require little or no experience, and although some of the events are more strenuous, like pickleball or kayaking, there are many choices that people of all physical abilities can participate in, such as card games, fishing, darts and billiards. More than 50 volunteers run and coordinate the Senior Games each year, which McDaniel acknowledged during a press conference. Mayor Tom Henry also sent along a special proclamation naming today 2022 Senior Games Day.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department Community Center hosted the first Senior Games competition in 1979 to promote the benefits of remaining active and physically fit, and to encourage all adults over age 50 to adopt a healthy, enjoyable lifestyle. Styled after the Olympics, the games offer friendly competition in more than 40 physically and mentally challenging events such as mini golf, shuffleboard, cornhole, pickleball, archery, bocce, bowling, horseshoes, chip & putt, croquet, softball throw, table tennis and more. Seniors can test their talent and skill, while enjoying good company and making new friends.

It’s not too late to join the fun! For more information regarding times and locations of events, call the Community Center at 260-427-6460 or visit www.fortwayneparks.org and download the Senior Games brochure.