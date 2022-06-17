Monday, July 4, 2022
James E. Ebbing, 87

The Waynedale News Staff

James E. Ebbing, 87, of Fort Wayne, was carried away by the angels on May 5, 2022. Jim attended St. Pat’s and graduated from C.C. He was a Korean War Navy Veteran, retired firefighter, tree trimmer, junkman, real estate flipper and totem pole carver. He enjoyed deer hunting, planting trees, canoeing and walking fields for Indiana artifacts. He had a good heart… but an ornery mouth.

He is survived by his brother Tom (Jane); children, Julie, Elaine (Gary) and Joe. seven grandchildren, 1 1/2 great-grandchildren; one step-daughter, Susie W.; niece, Jari.

Jim was proceeded in death by his wife, Connie J.; also Jacob, Rick, Julie K. and Shari. A graveside service was held on May 13, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services-Mungovan.

