Metals Recycling Firm To Invest $300 Million In SE Fort Wayne

The Waynedale News Staff

City of Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment Commission approved a purchase agreement for the sale of land at Adams Township Industrial Park located at Adams Center Road and Paulding Road in southeast Fort Wayne.

An international metals recycling firm will purchase a 76-acre parcel from the Commission and intends to invest $300 million in construction of the facility. This new facility will create approximately 200 full-time jobs in southeast Fort Wayne with an average annual wage range of $50,000 to $70,000 upon completion.

The purchaser will begin the site engineering and permitting process, which is expected to take approximately 12 months. Construction of the facility is projected to take approximately 18-24 months.

About Adams Township Industrial Park: The Redevelopment Commission acquired this real estate for the purpose of having shovel ready real estate immediately available for new manufacturing and/or industrial investment in our community.

