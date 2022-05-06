Tincaps Call For Help With Fort Wayne Daisies Night

The Fort Wayne TinCaps are asking for assistance from fans. The team would love to hear from family and friends of former Fort Wayne Daisies players to share stories, photos, newspaper articles, and anything else historical and unique.

If able to assist, contact TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Feasby at 260-407-2809 or feasby@tincaps.com.

The TinCaps are hosting a Daisies Throwback Night on Saturday, May 21 (6:35 p.m.) as they take on the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). The TinCaps will be wearing special Daisies-themed jerseys for this game.

During the evening, fans also can expect to see former players from the Daisies and other All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) teams in attendance. Family and friends of AAGPBL alumni from other teams are also invited to reach out to the TinCaps.

The TinCaps will be honoring and recognizing these women for their community contributions and the legacy they built in the game of baseball.

In addition, this night will also feature Postgame Fireworks.

From 1945-54, the Daisies represented Fort Wayne in the AAGPBL. The Daisies finished in first place in the regular season in three consecutive years from ’52-54. Led by stars such as Betty Foss and Joanne Weaver, Fort Wayne qualified for the playoffs eight times and reached the championship series four times.

While the TinCaps have welcomed AAGPBL alums in the past, including former Daisies player Katie Horstman in 2021, this year’s celebration will be the best yet.

The AAGPBL, which operated from 1943-54, has been famously recognized over the years in a variety of ways, such as a special exhibit at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., and the movie A League of Their Own.

The 2022 TinCaps season is underway. Tickets to all games, including the Daisies Throwback Night, are on sale at TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. Click here to see what other promotions the TinCaps have planned for the year.