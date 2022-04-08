Teddy Bear Donation To FWPD

The Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission and the Sarbat da Bhala charity recently donated 350 new teddy bears to the Fort Wayne Police Department. These teddy bears will be given to the patrol officers who will give them to children who might have suffered some type of trauma or crisis. The Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission and the Sarbat da Bhala charity is modeling this program after a similar program started by Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal of the Houston, TX Police Department who was killed in the line of duty. The Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission and the Sarbat da Bhala charity is dedicated to remember the ultimate sacrifice that Deputy Dhaliwal gave to his community and wants to remember and honor him through this program.

The Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission and Sarbat da Bhala charity teddy bears have been dispersed to the four quadrant outposts and are available for the patrol officers to hand out to children they see as in crisis and in need of them.

The FWPD thanks the Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission and the Sarbat da Bhala charity for their generosity and kindness through this donation to help children who might be in need of comfort at a difficult time.