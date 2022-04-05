5k Fundraiser For Racial Justice

Come run with YWCA Northeast Indiana in our first annual Race Against Racism 5K Walk/Run! This event provides an opportunity for the community to come together in solidarity for racial justice. Building a more just and equitable community takes all of us, so YWCA NEIN wants to offer community members the opportunity to run the race against racism, together. The event will also include educational opportunities and be a great place for those interested in working to end racism to network together.

“Faegre Drinker is proud to be a sponsor of this inaugural event,” said Faegre Drinker’s Fort Wayne office leader, Abigail Butler. “We believe we all have a role to play in building a more just and equitable community. Service to others is one of Faegre Drinker’s core values and we are committed to coming alongside organizations in the community like YWCA that are dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.”

“Purdue University Fort Wayne is committed to advocating for social justice and cultivating a campus climate that values all individuals,” said Eric Manor with Purdue Fort Wayne. “We enthusiastically welcome this event on our campus as a way to promote and celebrate the contributions of individuals of all cultures and backgrounds.”

The Race Against Racism 5K Walk/Run will raise funds for YWCA’s racial justice efforts, which include community events and organizing, assessing community priority areas for racial justice, working with BIPOC-led groups, and developing educational content to share with Fort Wayne and the northeast Indiana community.

Event Details:

– This chip timed race will take place at PFW on Saturday, April 30 with a 10:00 a.m. start time.

– Early-bird registration is $25/adult, $15/student, and $7/children ages 12 and under (strollers go free). Registration for adults and students includes an adult-size T-shirt! Last date to register and guarantee a T-shirt is Thursday, April 14. Day-of registration will also be available. Packet pickup for all runners will start at 9:00 a.m. the day of the event.

– To register, visit www.ywcanein.com/5K

YWCA Northeast Indiana’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. YWCA NEIN serves individuals and families affected by domestic violence, substance use disorder, and sexual assault in six northeastern Indiana counties. YWCA NEIN also offers educational programming about diversity and healthy relationships, operates a boutique that suits underprivileged women for interviews, and participates in racial justice initiatives.

For more information on YWCA Northeast Indiana’s services, please visit www.ywcanein.com